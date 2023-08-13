Klopp just shared his true feelings on Caicedo frustration with pointed Pochettino reply

Jurgen Klopp could be denied a quality solution to Liverpool’s biggest conundrum since 2018 should Chelsea pip the Reds to the signing of Moises Caicedo.

Five years ago the German was able to fix two glaring holes in the squad with the additions of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, though face far more resistance this time around when it comes to finding a replacement number six for Fabinho.

In response to one question over Mauricio Pochettino’s expectation of new signings, the 55-year-old said (as quoted by the Evening Standard): “That’s what each Chelsea manager wants and usually they get it.”

The former Dortmund boss couldn’t have been clearer over his personal levels of frustration when it comes to the transfer window.

Though our dealings in the form of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister so far look inspired following rousing debuts from the pair, the ongoing impasse over securing a top-notch defensive midfielder must come as a constant source of consternation. Particularly with it appearing that the Blues simply don’t have the funds available to successfully challenge us for Moises Caicedo’s signature without coming to blows with Financial Fair Play.

Hopefully now that John Henry has seen just how desperately Liverpool need some serious cash spent on a replacement for Fabinho, we’ll be inclined to up Chelsea on any improvement they attempt to make on our bid of £111m for the Ecuadorian.

