(Video) Klopp’s four-word reply to Moises Caicedo question will leave fans frustrated

Jurgen Klopp could hardly be expected to share some in-depth insight into Liverpool’s recruitment process after the full-time whistle at Stamford Bridge.

Still, his four-word reply of ‘no news at all’ on the Moises Caicedo transfer front will unquestionably have inspired a few groans of frustration across the Reds’ global fanbase.

A point shared between the outfits in our opening league clash is far from disastrous, though it simply won’t have escaped the notice of anyone observing the fixture quite how transformative a signing of the Ecuadorian’s calibre would be for either club.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: