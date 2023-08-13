‘Only a problem for one team’ – Klopp aims hilarious dig in response to Premier League rule change

Jurgen Klopp took no prisoners with his post-match comments after Liverpool secured a share of the spoils in their opening league clash against Chelsea on Sunday.

The German was asked to share his thoughts, as relayed on X by ESPN’s James Olley, on a Premier League rule change that now prohibits more than one coach from occupying the technical area at any one time, to which he claimed only Newcastle would struggle with the adaptation.

Klopp asked about the new PL rule where only one coach can be in the technical area at any one time: "I think it is only a problem for one team: Newcastle. Sorry!" — James Olley (@JamesOlley) August 13, 2023

It’s hard to imagine Eddie Howe being best pleased with those words from the Liverpool boss, though one might dare say that few neutrals will disagree in light of assistant boss Jason Tindall’s reputation as a bit of a busybody on the sidelines.

Perhaps the Toon boss will see the funny side of it all!

