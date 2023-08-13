(Video) Klopp meltdown: LFC boss on his knees over another infuriating Taylor decision

Jurgen Klopp was so incensed by one officiating call from Anthony Taylor he was forced to his knees in the second-half at Stamford Bridge.
The German collapsed to the turf after the on-pitch referee adjudged Dominik Szoboszlai’s tackle to be a foul.
There’s been more than a fair share of dubious calls made at Stamford Bridge and beyond, with many a supporter sure to have been utterly perplexed by Nicolas Jackson’s supposed non-handball.
