(Video) Konate dominating Ben Chilwell before nutmegging him will have LFC fans howling

Liverpool were the dominant force in the opening stages at Stamford Bridge, with Dominik Szoboszlai, in particular, showcasing his skillset around the opposition box.

It was a moment further back on the pitch, however, that garnered the most attention, as Ibrahima Konate demonstrated his superb strength to hold back Ben Chilwell around the Reds’ corner flag before nutmegging the Blues’ fullback.

Whilst our hearts will always react well to less risk-taking, it’s highly enjoyable to see such moments on the turf.

