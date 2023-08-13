Liverpool’s Lavia decision makes sense after Caicedo’s alleged friend drops transfer bombshell

Moises Caicedo will be a name many a supporter will be bored to tears of hearing about ahead of the first whistle at Stamford Bridge.

Fortunately, for Chelsea fans at least, it appears a conclusion could be nearing, with the midfielder’s alleged friend, according to footage shared on X by @VdykCFC, asserting that ‘everything is sorted’ between the Blues and Brighton for the Ecuadorian’s signing.

The veracity of that claim – and whether it relates to the transfer fee as opposed to personal terms – remains to be seen.

As far as we understand it, the London-based outfit have yet to come up with terms that not only exceed our bid but also in a manner that suit Brighton.

Still, with us understood to now be prepared to match Chelsea’s reported bid for Romeo Lavia – and leave an exit decision up to the player – it would appear that we are very much planning for the possibility of losing out in the race for Caicedo.

It would be a significant shame to see such an eventuality come to pass, though one we will have no doubt prepared for following months of Mauricio Pochettino’s men laying down the groundwork with the 21-year-old and his entourage.

