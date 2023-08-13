Holding midfielder decision made as Gakpo starts in midfield – Liverpool team news confirmed

Here it comes. The moment we’ve all been waiting for: the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season – with a bit of added venom attached!

Three points will be on the line at Stamford Bridge this afternoon, though many an eye, no doubt, will be cast to the Amex Stadium down by the South Coast and any possible outcome over Moises Caicedo’s future amid the ongoing tug-of-war between Liverpool and Chelsea.

There should be goals aplenty, judging by the Reds’ pre-season form, though the visitors will be keen to witness far more solidity down the middle than was on display in the final pre-season win over Darmstadt.

Alisson Becker is the man between the sticks for our impending London encounter, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate the centre-back pairing favoured on the day.

Cody Gakpo appears to have been selected in midfield alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister – the latter of which must surely be starting as our number six.

Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are the trio selected to feature in the forward line in the English capital.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

