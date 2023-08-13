Liverpool can’t deny Melissa Reddy’s Moises Caicedo point as Chelsea truth shines through

Liverpool’s opening half of action against Chelsea was a fair reflection of where the Reds found themselves for much of their pre-season preparations.

It was all happening for Jurgen Klopp’s men going forward, and the visitors were, in truth, unfortunate to be denied a two-goal cushion ahead of the hosts’ comeback through Axel Disasi.

The Merseysiders’ clear need wasn’t lost on Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, who pointed out on X that it proved both outfits’ ongoing need for a quality holding midfielder.

This game is doing a great job of showcasing why Liverpool and Chelsea are willing to pay British record money for Moises Caicedo. All offensive vibes, no proper midfield protection — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 13, 2023

Where Moises Caicedo will end up remains a source of great consternation for both sets of fans in light of a vast multitude of conflicting reports on the matter.

Regardless of whether or not our opportunism pays off, our next move following the game against Chelsea should be an obvious one: sign a holding midfielder at all costs.

Otherwise, it’ll be a lottery every fixture to determine the resulting scoreline, which hardly screams of a team destined for the top four spots.

