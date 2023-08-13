‘Working through the night’ – Fabrizio Romano issues intriguing Moises Caicedo transfer update

Chelsea continue to push hard in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues reportedly have designs on sealing the transfer before the cash in question, with a bid in excess of the Reds’ £110m being prepared, according to Fabrizio Romano.

“At the time of writing, I can tell you that Chelsea are still in contact with Brighton for a move for Moises Caicedo,” the Italian transfer journalist informed CaughtOffside.

“Emails are being sent and things are being checked as their final bid will be more than £110m offered by Liverpool.

“They have been working through the night as they hope to have the player before the club kicks off their Premier League campaign against Liverpool on Sunday as they want Caicedo at Stamford Bridge.

“Caicedo is set to sign an eight-year deal with Chelsea after agreeing personal terms with the club at the end of May. I never comment on salaries so I can’t tell as I am not sure what it is but the deal is getting closer to completion.”

The Merseysiders appear to remain calm on the situation, having not expressly made one move or another since fulfilling the terms of Brighton’s deadline for the Ecuadorian international.

READ MORE: FSG’s involvement in Caicedo deal may surprise LFC fans after Lavia debacle

READ MORE: Caicedo has now told Liverpool who he wants to sign for amid Chelsea’s renewed pursuit

Whether Mauricio Pochettino’s men can find terms that appeal to the Seagulls remains to be seen, of course, despite expectations that they can stump up the money in question.

Just how they’ll manage to avoid any issues with Financial Fair Play is somewhat difficult to understand given the club’s approach had quite recently involved attempts to palm off deadwood to Brighton in the hopes of plugging the gap in valuation.

It would be a huge shame to see an outfit that had rightly earned a strong reputation for its dealings in the market crumble in the face of Chelsea’s bullying tactics and agent manipulation, though this may be an eventuality Liverpool must prepare for.

Don’t fret just yet, Reds… there may be another sharp twist in this saga to come.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia ‘complication’, Mo Salah to Saudi? Kane could do Liverpool transfer favour, Andre latest and much more!