(Video) Trent explains radical change in hairstyle ahead of new season

Trent Alexander-Arnold was keen to emphasise that his new haircut ahead of the 2023/24 campaign wouldn’t necessarily prevent another unfortunate season.
That said, the Scouser wanted to begin anew, as it were, in his words: ‘clean, sharp, ready’.
It’s a nice throwback to his prior look and hopefully it helps our fullback go into the first game at Stamford Bridge with a renewed sense of focus and purpose.
If having anyone on form for much of the term could make a huge difference to where we find ourselves in the table come May – it’s without a doubt our No.66.
