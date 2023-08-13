Liverpool may have transfer surprise ready after Van Dijk’s five-word suggestion

Virgil van Dijk has called for patience from the Liverpool fanbase amid the ongoing search for further additions to the squad this summer.

This comes amid the club’s reported pursuit of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo – a fascinating transfer saga still yet to be concluded.

Given that no one had anticipated the Reds’ opportunism when it came to the Ecuadorian, not to mention our Dutch international’s cryptic message (‘so just wait and see’), there could yet, perhaps, be another transfer trick up the club’s sleeve.

“The thing is, whether we need to sign a player for a particular position, yes or no, any top club at the moment would love to improve their squad,” the skipper was quoted as saying by the ECHO.

“Why wouldn’t we as players want to improve our squad either? We all want quality signings and that’s what we’ve done so far. So we trust the club. I definitely trust the club. They did quite good business over the last years, so why not now as well?

“If you follow social media or anything you get dizzy with the names. So I think everyone is saying names just to be the first one to say names nowadays. It’s speculation and they try to guess names to put fuel on the fire and stuff and that’s how the internet works.

“And you know, so what I said already before, we trust the club, we play for the club, and we trust the club to do the right thing for the club, and we’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks still.

“If you watch social media, if you watch all the other stuff and you see us linked with almost every midfielder in the world or any other player and everyone is a sporting director nowadays on social media then you know you get dizzy, so just wait and see.

“We have professionals working on it. And like I said, I trust the club. And that’s the most important thing.”

In what form that will come remains to be seen. Jurgen Klopp’s men do possess some options they could still look to explore if the Seagulls’ midfielder opts for a switch to Stamford Bridge over Anfield.

Van Dijk’s transfer suggestion… but who could be on the cards?

Romeo Lavia, for one, remains keen on the prospect of linking up with our German tactician this summer despite threats of a Chelsea bid.

Elsewhere, Florentino Luis was once described as an ideal replacement for Fabinho in the squad, were Liverpool keen on doing business once again with Benfica.

We only hope that our ongoing search for a number six doesn’t leave us short in such a vital position much beyond the first gameweek.

