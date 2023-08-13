(Video) VAR’s horrific penalty call after blatant Chelsea handball is worst LFC fans will ever see

Was it a penalty? Was the contact natural?

These are the questions that have divided fanbases with some of the most difficult spot-kick calls over the years.

This time around at Stamford Bridge, however, there could be absolutely no debate over the nature of Nicolas Jackson’s intervention in the penalty box following a Dominik Szoboszlai corner and the resulting action VAR should have objectively taken.

A handball – a BLATANT handball at that, and one that leaves us wondering, yet again, how on earth the officials at Stockley Park could have deemed the offending party innocent.

You have to wonder, eh?

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports & BBC Sport:

🚨| No penalty given to Liverpool for this handball by Jackson pic.twitter.com/p9ecjoAiwJ — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 13, 2023