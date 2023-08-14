(Video) Alexander-Arnold creases at Sturridge question; Keane wasn’t happy

Daniel Sturridge has swapped scoring scoring goals for asking questions and in his first game as a full-time fixture at Sky Sports, he brought a big smile to the face of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The question about our No.66’s role in Jurgen Klopp’s team was perfectly acceptable but the comment before of: “Keep it funky with ya’ boy” is what seemed to raise an eyebrow from Roy Keane.

The reaction of the Scouser showed how much he enjoyed reuniting with his former teammate and it’s safe to say that the ex-England international is set to be an entertaining addition to the punditry game.

Let’s hope for plenty more moments like this, although after victories for Jurgen Klopp’s side from now on!

You can watch the interaction between Alexander-Arnold and Sturridge (from 1:58) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

