Moises Caicedo to Chelsea confirmed in deal worth £115m

Brighton have confirmed the sale of Moises Caicedo to Chelsea.

The news, confirmed by the south coast outfit on Twitter, comes as a huge blow after Liverpool agreed a deal with the Seagulls to sign the 21-year-old late last week only for the dynamic midfielder to instead inform the Reds he preferred a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Ecuador international has signed a contract until 2031 (with an option for a further year) with Mauricio Pochettino’s side in a deal worth £115m – a record British transfer fee.

Earlier today it was reported that Liverpool had agreed a £60m fee for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, however it now appears that the 19-year-old also prefers a move to Chelsea rather than Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp’s side played out a 1-1 draw with the Blues at Stamford Bridge yesterday and although there were a number of positives for the German tactician to take from the game it was clear that a proper No. 6 is needed at the club.

Both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have left the club and moved to the Saudi Pro League this summer so it’s imperative that we bring in someone who can protect our backline and allow Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to flourish further upfield.

It remains to be seen who we bring in before the current window closes at the end of the month but it’s now clear that Caicedo won’t be heading to L4.

Good luck to Moises Caicedo, who has completed a permanent move to Chelsea. 🤝 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 14, 2023

