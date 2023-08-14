(Video) Harvey Elliott’s impressive cameo may answer Liverpool’s midfield woes

Liverpool are currently in a tricky situation when it comes to our midfield and it’s clear to everyone that some fresh blood is needed, although Harvey Elliott may have helped ease some worries.

The youngster came onto the pitch against Chelsea and added some much needed freshness to Jurgen Klopp’s team, leading to some interesting attacking opportunities.

There will of course still need to be some more midfield signings in the coming weeks but for now, we should be happy to be able to utilise the talents of our No.19.

Both he and Curtis Jones showed the manager that they’re able to perform a role in his team and that could be invaluable in our next few fixtures.

You can view the Elliott highlights courtesy of Sky Sports (via @FirminoFarewela on X):

