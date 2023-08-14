‘Final announcement’ – Belgian journo shares interesting Lavia update for Liverpool fans

There’ll be plenty of frustration in the Liverpool fanbase after watching Chelsea defy the results of Brighton’s flimsy transfer deadline for Moises Caicedo.

Still, one cannot fault the ambition the Reds showed with their opportunistic foray into a deal in which the Blues had already laid down the groundwork to seal the Ecuadorian’s signature.

What matters now is the response, and judging by Sacha Tavolieri’s update on Romeo Lavia on X, things would not appear entirely rosy on the transfer front.

🔵⏳🇧🇪 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 13, 2023

🔵🇧🇪 Final announcement for Romeo Lavia incoming. Just waiting for a final confirmation but the player arrived in London this week-end & enjoyed a private moment with friends in order to celebrate his move. Player’s side now being formal on the fact he´s off to Chelsea.

⏳ This… — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 13, 2023

Reports have linked the Belgian with a move to Stamford Bridge, following in Caicedo’s footsteps shortly after his own move was officially confirmed online on Sunday evening.

READ MORE: Klopp just shared his true feelings on Caicedo frustration with pointed Pochettino reply

READ MORE: What John Henry saw at Stamford Bridge must prompt ‘complete’ Liverpool reaction

To see Liverpool lose TWO targets in the space of a few days would be heavily disappointing – not least of all due to the fact that Lavia has made it expressly clear Anfield is his preferred move.

We’re at a stage now, however, where the room for a patient approach in the market is quickly dwindling following the arrival of the league season.

A 1-1 draw achieved at Stamford Bridge was irrefutable proof that any ambitions of achieving top four football will depend on the signing of a genuine number six.

Failure to do so will mean we’re gambling on results week after week, as was the case in London on Sunday afternoon.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia ‘complication’, Mo Salah to Saudi? Kane could do Liverpool transfer favour, Andre latest and much more!