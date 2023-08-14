(Video) Ibou Konate’s ruthless defensive nutmeg on Ben Chilwell

It’s not always something we necessarily want to see our centre-backs doing but given the chance of watching Ibou Konate mercilessly nutmegging an opponent, we’d all take it!

During the first-half of our season opener against Chelsea, the French defender looked to have found himself in a tricky position as he was cornered by Carney Chukwuemeka and Ben Chilwell.

READ MORE: David Ornstein provides insight on Liverpool’s new pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni

Our No.5 first shrugged the English international off the ball and then rolled the pair before passing the ball between the left-back’s legs.

If this is week one of the defender for the season, we can’t wait to see what’s to come when he’s really in therhythm of the campaign.

You can view the video of Konate’s skill via @LFC on X:

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones