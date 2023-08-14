‘Indications Lavia favours a move to Chelsea’ as Caicedo saga appears to repeat itself – Guardian

Liverpool and Chelsea may have had the eyes of the world on them as they played each other in their Premier League curtain raiser on Sunday but the more interesting clash is in the boardroom at present and now attention is on Romeo Lavia.

As reported by Jacob Steinberg for The Guardian: ‘Liverpool have agreed a deal worth £60m for the Southampton midfielder Roméo Lavia. Chelsea are also trying to sign Lavia and Liverpool must convince the 19-year-old to move to Anfield…

‘The worry for Klopp, though, will be that there are indications that Lavia favours a move to Chelsea’.

After watching our record-breaking bid for Moises Caicedo being accepted and then the fans getting excited, to see this whole situation seemingly set to repeat itself – is enough to make most of us feel sick.

It seemed that we could have signed the Belgian for £50 million a week ago but now our bid of £60 million may not be enough to convince him that Anfield is the best place for him to move.

We’ll have to wait and see how this one develops but after the lengthy delay that followed our Brighton bid, before Todd Boehly was able to trump us, it seems like we may be in for another wait followed by disappointment.

We can only hope that the Reds have some more irons in the fire elsewhere, someone we can pounce on quickly should this become another failed attempt to sign a midfielder we want.

