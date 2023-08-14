BREAKING: Romeo Lavia picks his next club amid Chelsea-Liverpool tug of war

Romeo Lavia has opted to join Chelsea over Liverpool this summer despite the Reds’ late return to the deal.

David Ornstein shared the crushing update on X on Monday evening, with the Blues now expected to get a transfer over the line for an initial £50m.

It’s the second transfer failure in as many days for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with the club now forced to consider alternative avenues following failed pursuits for both the Belgian and Moises Caicedo.

The question for Liverpool: where to now?

Fellow Premier League operators in the form of Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha had been touted as possible avenues, though the former’s lofty price-tag and the latter’s shoulder injury will prove obstructive.

With limited time left in the window, however, we simply can’t afford to waste time – and potentially valuable points this term in our pursuit of top four football – on ‘maybes’.

£111m in the bank for the Reds will rightly mean fans expect the club to have something to show for its efforts come the close of the window.

