After Caicedo: Liverpool can now meet £32m release clause for powerhouse defensive midfielder

Liverpool and Bayern continue to hold Ibrahim Sangare in mind this summer amid an ongoing search for a top holding midfielder.

PSV insider Rik Elfrink shared the news on X on Monday morning following the Reds’ failed attempt to land prominent Chelsea target Moises Caicedo.

Sangaré dus in beeld bij Bayern en Liverpool en meer clubs. Hoe zwaar in beeld zal op korte termijn blijken. Voor PSV maakt het qua opbrengst niet uit: 37,5 miljoen is eerder als prijs voor de clausule gemeld. Wie betaalt, bepaalt. En PSV heeft Schouten ondertussen alvast binnen. — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) August 14, 2023

It now looks the case that secondary target Romeo Lavia could follow suit after the Merseysiders briefly abandoned pursuit in favour of an opportunistic, last-ditch attempt to sign the Ecuadorian international.

With available pathways in the market dwindling, we simply can’t afford to dawdle and allow the gameweeks to pass by – particularly if our 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the weekend was any indication.

Liverpool’s need for a genuine number six is not only blatantly obvious but to prolong the wait to replace Fabinho beyond our next league meeting with Bournemouth would be tantamount to gross negligence at this stage.

At 25 years of age (and available for a release clause of £32.3m), we can have no qualms over the Eredivisie star’s level of experience and seniority, so the only question that remains is whether we perceive him to be a sound fit for our system and the demands of the English top-flight.

According to stats shared on FB Ref, the Ivorian excels across a range of key metrics in offensive actions, possession-based stats and defensive actions, ranking in the 92nd, 91st and 77th percentiles for non-penalty xG, progressive passing and tackling respectively.

Whatever the case, a decision is needed – and soon!

