Breaking: Liverpool agree £60m fee with Southampton for Lavia – Guardian

It’s been one of the strangest transfer windows for many years but Liverpool have now reportedly agreed a fee for a second key midfield target in the past week, with Romeo Lavia on the brink of becoming a Red.

As reported by The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg on Twitter: ‘Liverpool have agreed a £60m deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton. They must still convince the midfielder to choose them over Chelsea’.

After watching us repeatedly fail to match the £50 million valuation for the Southampton man, to see us now have to bid £10 million over the initial valuation because of Chelsea’s involvement – is somewhat frustrating.

However, when we take into account that the Stamford Bridge club had to overpay for Moises Caicedo due to our involvement – we can at least take some solace in the fact that we may now both be overpaying for players in the latter stages of this window.

If the race for the Ecuadorian has taught us anything on this matter though, it’s that agreeing a fee means little unless the player wants to make the move to Anfield.

Let’s hope for all of us that we can reach a quick conclusion on this deal, that will end in a player wanting to make the Merseyside switch and then we can finally add some depth to our defensive midfield ranks.

