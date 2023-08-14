Liverpool told who they’re joined by in race for 25 y/o midfielder’s signature; fellow PL club have already bid

The brother of Ibrahim Sangare’s agent has confirmed that Liverpool are interested in signing the Ivory Coast International this summer.

The PSV star, who has been long-linked with a move to Anfield and has a release clause of just over £32m, is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich and PSG while his brothers agent Kiki Musampa has also revealed that Nottingham Forest made a move for the 25-year-old recently.

“For those kinds of clubs, these are amounts that they can cough up. Nottingham Forest did bid, but that was not enough. You want to bring him to the club that suits him and where he will have opportunities to play,” ex-Manchester City man Musampa told Good Morning Eredivisie (via Daily Mail).

The Reds are desperate to sign a new holding midfielder during the current window having seen Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leave the club for the Saudi Pro League as well as also seeing James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita move on following the expiry of their Anfield contracts.

Last week Jurgen Klopp’s side agreed a deal with Brighton to sign Moises Caicedo however the 21-year-old has today completed a move to Chelsea instead.

Romeo Lavia was another of our midfield transfer targets and although there are reports that we’ve agreed a £60m fee with Southampton for the 19-year-old it’s rumoured that he also prefers a move to Stamford Bridge.

Sangare registered eight goals and three assists for PSV last term (across all competitions) and he would bring a lot of power and presence to Klopp’s midfield.

Although we’ve already completed the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer a traditional No. 6 is required to help protect our backline and allow our two new additions to flourish further upfield.

It remains to be seen what further business we complete during the remainder of the window but yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea highlighted the need for more reinforcements.

