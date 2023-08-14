(Video) Alexis Mac Allister’s best bits from Liverpool’s draw with Chelsea

Alexis Mac Allister made his debut for Liverpool yesterday as the Reds played out a 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine started in midfield alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo and our No. 10 can be pleased with how he performed against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The World Cup winner, who arrived from Brighton in a £35m deal earlier this summer, was calm and composed on the ball but also showed the typical South American tenacity which is required in the middle of the park at times.

He sprayed a sublime pass out to Mo Salah in the build-up to Luis Diaz’s opening goal and looked assured throughout the rest of the game.

If we can sign a proper defensive midfielder to help compliment the Argentine there’s no reason why he won’t have a terrific campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s side!

Check his best bits from Sunday’s game below via @PassLikeThiago on Twitter:

Alexis Mac Allister debut vs Chelsea (A)pic.twitter.com/32oXMyNl6V — – (@PassLikeThiago) August 14, 2023

