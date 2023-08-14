(Video) Sadio Mane nets his first Al Nassr goal against Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq

Sadio Mane netted his first goal for new club Al Nassr earlier today as he put his side 1-0 up against Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq.

Our former captain’s side, which included Jordan Henderson in the starting XI, replied with two early goals in the second half, however, to open their Saudi Pro League campaign with a huge three points.

After leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich last summer Mane was expected to shine in the Bundesliga.

The Senegal international never really settled in Germany, however, and despite helping Bayern win the title again last term he moved to the Middle East in a deal worth £24m (Sky Sports).

Our former No. 10 may have put a smile on Gerrard’s face on numerous occasions down the years with his goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side but the Scouser will have been fuming with how easily he wondered into the box unchallenged and fired home from close range.

Gerrard, though, will have been delighted with how his side reacted after the interval!

