(Video) Mo Salah sulks after Stamford Bridge substitution

Mo Salah is undoubtedly one of Liverpool’s best players and we all know that he doesn’t enjoy being subbed off the pitch, something that he had to endure during our Premier League opener against Chelsea.

The Egyptian King was taken off with 15 minutes of the match remaining, after he had provided a first-half assist for Luis Diaz and saw his goal narrowly ruled out for being offside.

READ MORE: Lavia ‘as well’: Bad news keeps coming in Liverpool’s search for new midfielder – report

At that point in the game, the home side had very much taken the ascendancy and this meant that the jeers of enjoyment because our No.11 was so publicly sulking – were even louder.

It was great to see Ben Doak given a chance to impress on the right-wing but it’s fair to assume that the 31-year-old will be spending 90% of the campaign in his position, so he has little to really moan about.

You can watch the video of Salah courtesy of Sky Sports (via TheAwesomeDan09 on Reddit):

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones