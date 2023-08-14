‘Terrific’ – Danny Murphy blown away by one Liverpool player’s performance against Chelsea

Danny Murphy was impressed by one Liverpool player in particular during the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead inside 20 minutes after a lovely move was finished off by Luis Diaz however the Londoners equalised before half time through Axel Disasi.

New Liverpool signings Dominic Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister both started the game and showed glimpses of their potential in the middle of the park and the former in particular left ex-Red Murphy very impressed.

“He was terrific by the way, very positive performance,” the 46-year-old told Match of the Day 2 (via The Boot Room). “Liverpool fans delighted with what they have seen.”

The Hungary international was signed from RB Leipzig at the start of July in a deal worth £60m

He’s an energetic, forward-thinking player and there’s no doubt that the likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota will thrive with the 22-year-old suppling them from midfield.

Szoboszlai scored ten goals and assisted another 13 for the Bundesliga outfit last term (across all competitions) and he’ll be looking to produce similar numbers for Klopp’s side this time around.

There’s no doubt that we can improve ahead of the visit of Bournemouth to Anfield on Saturday but there were plenty of promising aspects from our performance in the capital.

