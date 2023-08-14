(Video) Officials fail to award Wolves most blatant penalty you’ll ever see during defeat at Old Trafford

Manchester United can count themselves extremely lucky to have earned all three points against Wolves at Old Trafford this evening.

Not only where the West Midlands outfit the much better side on the night, they were also denied a stonewall penalty in added time.

A ball was lofted into the area by Pedro Neto as the visitors searched for an equaliser and as a number of players challenged to win the ball United ‘keeper Andre Onana came steaming out of his goal.

He failed to make any contact with the ball and instead wiped out the Wolves attacker leaving him hurt on the surface.

Referee Simon Hooper failed to award a spot kick but pretty much everybody watching on was expecting VAR to intervene and either award a penalty or send Hooper to review the incident at the pitch side monitor.

The decision that was made, however, was to stick with the on-field decision which meant United went on to claim all three points!

Check the incident below via @Trentslegacy on Twitter: