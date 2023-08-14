David Ornstein provides insight on Liverpool’s new pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni

With it looking increasingly likely that Chelsea have beaten us to the signing of two key midfield targets in a matter of days, it now appears that Liverpool are turning their attention to another familiar face – Aurelien Tchouameni.

Providing an update on our pursuit of the midfielder, David Ornstein reported: ‘Liverpool among a number of leading clubs who have long-term admiration for Aurelien Tchouameni but Real Madrid see 23yo France int’l as key player & would not consider his departure, while midfielder has no interest in leaving’.

That seems like one of the most short-lived transfer sagas, especially when compared to the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, ending in a similar style to most others we’ve been linked with.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold creases at Sturridge question; Keane wasn’t happy

With days remaining of the transfer window, it does really feel that we’re running out of targets and it’s hard to know where we can turn next in order to find a conclusion to this crisis.

Now that the whole market knows we can spend up to £111 million on a new player, we’ve really shown our hand and will just see everyone bump up their price now that our case is so publicly desperate.

It’s over to Jorg Schmadtke and the rest of the recruitment staff to try and prove that they have contingency plans in place and can finally agree a deal to sign another player in this window.

With Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai arriving after we met release clauses, we haven’t actually agreed a fee with any clubs yet, which is something to worry about.

You can view the Tchouameni update via David Ornstein on Twitter:

🚨 Liverpool among a number of leading clubs who have long-term admiration for Aurelien Tchouameni but Real Madrid see 23yo France int’l as key player & would not consider his departure, while midfielder has no interest in leaving #RMFC @TheAthleticFC #LFC https://t.co/wh65pkJIcw — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 14, 2023

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones