Fabrizio Romano confirms transfer heartbreak for Liverpool as Reds step up response

Moises Caicedo is set to be confirmed as a Chelsea player imminently after completing ‘the main part of his medical tests’.

Fabrizio Romano shared the news in question on X after the Blues successfully navigated their response to Liverpool’s latest hijack attempt last week.

Moisés Caicedo has just completed the main part of his medical tests started around 9am UK time 🚨🔵 #CFC Now time to sign the contract as new Chelsea player until June 2031 with an option until 2032. pic.twitter.com/U2lSxmVirc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2023

The Merseysiders had appeared to take control over the transfer saga with a £110m bid in accordance with Brighton’s deadline, though the London-based outfit’s £115m was the one to win the day.

READ MORE: What Southampton think about Liverpool’s Lavia transfer chances after improved £60m offer

READ MORE: ‘Final announcement’ – Belgian journo shares interesting Lavia update for Liverpool fans

As far as we’re concerned, Liverpool’s decision-makers clearly aren’t taking things lying down, with a move made to improve on Chelsea’s £55m bid for Romeo Lavia.

Yet again, however, we’re now embroiled in an almost identical situation to the Caicedo saga, with the Belgian set to choose between a switch to the English capital or the north of England.

It was understood that L4 was his preference of the two, though that reality has now been disputed by some recent reports, suggesting another situation that is far from being cut and dry.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia ‘complication’, Mo Salah to Saudi? Kane could do Liverpool transfer favour, Andre latest and much more!