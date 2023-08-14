(Video) Sky Sports presenter shares what a ‘source’ has now told them about Romeo Lavia’s next move

Romeo Lavia appears to be taking a leaf out of Moises Caicedo’s book, as we’ve seen a fee agreed with Liverpool for his services but the midfielder’s head seems to have been turned by Chelsea.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Rob Wotton reported: “One source has told Sky Sports News that Chelsea are pushing to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. An agreement between the clubs understood to be close. Personal terms not expected to be a problem.

“As we reported at the weekend this is independent of the deal for Moises Caicedo. Liverpool remain interested, held talks with Southampton over the weekend and again, personal terms with Liverpool not expected to be an issue. This will come down to an agreement between clubs, and the player’s choice.”

READ MORE: ‘Lavia favours a move to Chelsea’ as Caicedo saga appears to repeat itself – Guardian

It seems like we have more chance in this deal than we did with trying to convince the Ecuadorian but it’s still not a great position to see that we’re again having to compete for the signature of the Belgian.

Time will tell where the teenager ends up but we’ve probably all learned now that you don’t get your hopes up until we see a new player signing on the dotted line.

You can watch the video of the Lavia update via @SkySportsNews on X:

BREAKING: One source has told Sky Sports News Chelsea are pushing to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia 🔵❓ pic.twitter.com/KwEb0KRclQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 14, 2023

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones