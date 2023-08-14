What Southampton think about Liverpool’s Lavia transfer chances after improved £60m offer

So it’s come to this. After weeks of tinkering with a deal in the region of £40m plus for Romeo Lavia, Liverpool have caved and gone all out to salvage their remaining priority target.

Ben Jacobs reported on X that Southampton believe the transfer will come down to the player’s choice, which could suit the Reds anyway given his prior indicated preference of an Anfield switch.

Not quite the same as with Moises Caicedo, who was set on Chelsea. Lavia has spent much of the summer telling Liverpool he is keen on joining prior to Chelsea formally entering the race. And #LFC have moved quickly and with a higher offer than Chelsea's last bid. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 14, 2023

Saints indicating it will simply come down to player choice, which implies they are willing to do a deal with both clubs. Second Chelsea vs. Liverpool transfer battle in the space of a few days potentially incoming… — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 14, 2023

Whether Chelsea have turned the tide by stealing in an early march on the move, however, does remain to be seen.

Much in a similar vein to Brighton, it’s abundantly clear that the Saints won’t be playing favourites – not even with the larger bid coming from our end of the divide.

Hopefully, our clear need for a No.6 and the possibility of regular minutes – not to mention European football – will shine over the project at Stamford Bridge.

Lavia’s ultimately more of a gamble of an option as a Fabinho replacement, though with the options so few in the market, we can hardly afford to be overly picky.

