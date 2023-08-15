(Video) Brighton CEO says Liverpool ‘couldn’t have done anymore’ in Caicedo deal

It’s been a public embarrassment for Liverpool to see Moises Caicedo refuse a move to Anfield and hold out for an offer from Chelsea but now we’ve been given the Brighton perspective of events.

Speaking on talkSPORT, CEO Paul Barber said: “Liverpool’s a fantastic football club. For any footballer to have the chance to play at Liverpool, you’d imagine that they’d be running up the M6 but it wasn’t to be. Moisés and his advisors decided for whatever reason that London was their preferred destination, and ultimately Chelsea.

“Obviously that puts us in a slightly difficult position because we’ve negotiated a deal, we’d spent many days working with Liverpool. They couldn’t have done anymore, they were superb and professional throughout. But then it comes down to the player.

READ MORE: (Video) Disgusting footage of Man United fans singing ‘murderers’ during first game of season

“At the point that it was clear he wasn’t going to Liverpool we have to go into a different mode – having negotiated a British record transfer, we have to do it again three days later.”

It’s good to hear that we still have our professional standards in tact at present and it did seem clear that the Seagulls were happy to sell their midfielder to the Reds.

Some things aren’t meant to be and now it’s up to Jorg Schmadtke to save our summer by securing the services of a new midfielder in the coming days.

You can watch the video of Barber on Caicedo via @talkSPORT on X:

✅ “Moises and his advisors decided that London was their preferred destination.” 🔵 “We were in a slightly difficult position. But, it comes down to the player.”#BHAFC CEO Paul Barber provides the insight into Caicedo’s £115m move to #CFC. pic.twitter.com/FiPRCSgNN2 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 15, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia latest, Liverpool should ask Madrid transfer question, Ligue 1 destroyer everyone in France is talking about, John Henry at Anfield and much more!