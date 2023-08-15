(Video) ‘Absolute mess’ – Carragher blasts Liverpool’s transfer policy

It’s been no secret that Liverpool have been found out in this transfer window, with failed attempts to sign players leaving us in a vulnerable position and Jamie Carragher shared his passionate thoughts on the club.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, the Scouser said: “They put in a bid for Lavia today for £60m, even when they refused to pay £50m four or five days ago. It’s been an absolute mess. It’s a joke.

“The biggest problem about it is that Liverpool have known they needed midfield reinforcements since about August last season, 12 months ago.

“People think I defend FSG – I’ve got no relationship with them at all. But this is not on the owners. This is on the structure of the football club when you go back two years when Liverpool were the model for every team in Europe – not just the Premier League – to follow.

“When Liverpool were winning the league, getting to Champions League finals, what are Liverpool doing? They’re not spending as much money as other teams, but they’re producing these players.

“Yes, they’ve got a great manager, but they had a guy called Michael Edwards at the top of the club as the director of football, a transfer committee, whatever name you want to put on it, beneath him. It worked well.

“He left. His number two (Julian Ward) then took over. He was in the job for six months. He then moved on. You have to ask the reasons why these people are actually moving on from the football club. I don’t know, I don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes.

“A guy has come in from Germany [Jorg Schmadtke], he has a relationship with Jurgen Klopp. He’s only there for the summer, that’s all he’s there for, and then he moves on. Liverpool will then get another director of football.

“So in the space of 18 months, Liverpool have had four directors of football. They haven’t got deals done. That is your job, in that role, to get deals over the line.

“The two players Liverpool bought had buyout clauses. There’s no negotiating, there’s no big deal to go about it, you just meet the buyout clause.

“Liverpool have not got deals over the line, and it’s been embarrassing. You start with Lavia, don’t pay a certain amount, then you go for Caicedo, get something agreed. That’s why I will not be critical of the owners, they were willing to pay £110m and break the transfer record.

“But to go with him, when he’s been talking to Chelsea for three months. Now go back to Lavia. It’s an absolute mess”.

It was a very passionate speech from the former defender but this whole process has felt so far removed from the brilliant transfer policy that we’ve seen over the past five to ten years at Anfield.

We’re in disarray, becoming a public embarrassment and still unsure of how our midfield will look when the window closes in a matter of days.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Liverpool’s transfer policy (from 1:01) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

