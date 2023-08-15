(Video) Carragher, Neville and Carney agree on where Liverpool will finish this season

It’s not been the dream transfer window for Liverpool as yet and this has led to some worries over what the club could achieve this season, now Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Karen Carney have agreed on what position we could finish.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Karen Carney said: “It could happen [Chelsea getting top four], they haven’t got Champions League this year as well, but I think goals.

“That’s why I put Liverpool in there because they have got a magnificent front six in essence. The Jury is still out for me on Chelsea and on how clinical those players are.”

All three pundits backed the Reds to finish above Chelsea and secure a top four finish, which would also mean a return to Champions League football for the following campaign.

We certainly have the quality within our squad to achieve that goal but we will need a couple more signings in the coming weeks in order to ensure we can fulfill our potential.

You can watch Carney, Carragher and Neville’s comments on Liverpool (from 5:48) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

