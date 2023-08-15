(Video) Disgusting footage of Man United fans singing ‘murderers’ during first game of season

The season has only just begun and we’ve already seen references to the Hillsborough tragedy at Stamford Bridge and now also by Manchester United fans, in the first week of fixtures.

Whilst Micah Richards, adorned in a full Manchester City kit, and Jamie Redknapp, wearing a full Liverpool strip, took penalties for Sky One’s ‘A League of Their Own’ – some of the home supporters decided to start singing.

READ MORE: Neil Jones thinks Liverpool ‘clearly see’ £32m midfielder as transfer target

Thanks to a video shared on social media, you can hear the Old Trafford faithful singing “murderers” and it has rightfully been lambasted widely online.

Only by sharing these videos and punishing those known to have been involved will change happen, something which we sadly have to do far too often.

You can watch the video of the United supporters via @EzeTalksSports on X:

United fans singing murderers at their game between Wolves. Talk about rent free and disgusting pic.twitter.com/5TbFPdcHfK — Eze Talks Sports (@EzeTalksSports) August 14, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia latest, Liverpool should ask Madrid transfer question, Ligue 1 destroyer everyone in France is talking about, John Henry at Anfield and much more!