(Video) Fabinho presented with expensive watch from Saudi journalist after debut performance

Whilst Liverpool are still trying to find a replacement for Fabinho, he’s made his debut in Saudi Arabia and received a remarkable present from a local journalist.

After helping his new side defeat Al-Raed 3-0 in the season opener, the Brazilian was met by Ibrahim Al-Faryan and presented what seemed to be an expensive watch.

It was a heart-in-mouth moment for everyone when our former No.3 dropped the gift but it just goes to show the level of wealth that is present in the middle eastern nation.

Perhaps James Pearce, Paul Joyce and Neil Jones could learn a thing or two from this lot and then we might not lose any more players to the Saudi Pro League!

You can watch the video of Fabinho via @alaa_saeed88 on X:

الاعلامي " ابراهيم الفريان " يقوم بإهداء محترف #الاتحاد ( فابينهو ) .. " ساعة " كونه أحد نجوم المباراة#الاتحاد_الرائد#دوري_روشن_السعودي pic.twitter.com/43HEM6jWXw — علاء سعيد (@alaa_saeed88) August 14, 2023

