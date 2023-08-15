Neil Jones says two Aston Villa midfielders ‘are possibilities’ for Liverpool this summer

Liverpool are very publicly on the hunt for a new midfielder this summer but it seems that we are running out of both time and options at our disposal, although there could be one club where the Reds could prosper.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop, Neil Jones said: ‘If you go through the Premier League starting-XIs and think about who you might nip and there really aren’t a great deal many options…

‘Boubacar Kamara or Douglas Luiz are possibilities, but they’re quite settled at Aston Villa and heading in the right direction’.

After their European qualification under Unai Emery last season, it’s safe to say that morale is high in the midlands due to the trajectory of the team (despite their big defeat to Newcastle on the opening day).

Boubacar Kamara could preset an interesting option for Jurgen Klopp and has seen some links to Anfield in the past, with former manager Steven Gerrard being amongst the midfielder’s admirers.

Douglas Luiz is also a strong prospect and the 25-year-old would presumably be able to fit right into the holding role in our squad, given his Premier League experience at Villa Park and time at Manchester City.

We know that the Reds can afford to pay around £111 million for a new player but so does everyone else, meaning that we are likely going to have to pay through the nose to secure anyone.

Although it’s not likely we’ll complete a double deal from the same team, they’re both interesting options to keep an eye out for.

