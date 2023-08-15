Fabrizio Romano names familiar ‘one to watch’ midfielder for Liverpool fans before window closes

Liverpool fans are scouring the internet to try and see who is going to be the midfielder that Jurgen Klopp brings into the club to answer our woes and a familiar name has returned to the rumour mill.

Taking to social media, Fabrizio Romano reported: ‘Understand Manu Koné is finally back after injury. He’s running, starting to train and back in ‘Gladbach squad in the next days 🇫🇷

‘Liverpool, PSG and Juventus have previously explored Koné deal – one to watch in the final weeks of the window’.

Some may feel like they’ve rewound back to the start of the transfer window but here we are once again, linking the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder with a Merseyside switch this summer.

With just over two weeks remaining of the window, Manu Kone could be somewhat of a surprise addition because it’s been so long since we’ve heard his name mentioned.

The Reds have so far secured two new players but both Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister were buy-out clauses that were met, meaning no negotiation with opposition clubs.

Given how public our need is a for a new player, the knowledge of how much money to spend and the short amount of time to complete a deal – the recruitment team are running out of time to save the summer.

