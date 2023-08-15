(Video) Salah backed to beat Haaland to Premier League golden boot

The start of the season always brings with it the predictions for the campaign ahead and that’s exactly what happened on Monday Night Football, resulting in Mo Salah getting the nod for a big prize.

After watching Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville back Erling Haaland to score the most goals in the Premier League, Karen Carney explained her choice of the Egyptian King: “I just wanted a different name!

“I think Salah needs to have a really big season this year. I like the Liverpool front six.”

READ MORE: (Video) Carragher, Neville and Carney agree on where Liverpool will finish this season

It takes a brave pundit to say that last season 36-goal scoring freak won’t go on do it again but you can never write off our No.11 in front of goal.

If the 31-year-old does manage to top the scoring charts again, then this would probably result in the Reds having a strong campaign so let’s hope he can claim the accolade at the end of the season.

You can watch the Salah prediction by Carney (from 12:23) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia latest, Liverpool should ask Madrid transfer question, Ligue 1 destroyer everyone in France is talking about, John Henry at Anfield and much more!