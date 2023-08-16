Anfield now set to welcome significant change for 2023/24 season

Liverpool Football Club has officially announced the award of its Safe Standing Licence at Anfield for the 2023/24 season.

A statement was posted on the club’s official website confirming the introduction of safe-standing areas across the Kop and Annie Road End stands, which will allow supporters to stand throughout the match (as opposed to just during significant moments in the match, like a goal).

Only ‘relevant ticket holders’ will be allowed access to the spaces in question, with CCTV in operation at all times around the standing areas.

Ultimately, anything that can bolster L4’s world-class atmosphere, without putting fans in danger, is something we’re entirely onboard with.

With an extra batch of 7,000 fans set to be welcomed into the rejuvenated stadium, once work is completed, we’re excited to see what kind of impact this has on the match atmosphere.

You have to think those European nights under the floodlights are going to be extra special!

