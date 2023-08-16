Four clubs watching Liverpool target; Reds can beat them all with £42.9m bid right now – report

Liverpool may have to move fast to snap up reported defensive target Goncalo Inacio this summer amid interest from Newcastle, PSG, Wolves, and Manchester United.

This comes courtesy of Diario de Noticias (as relayed online by Paisley Gates), with Sporting CP having taken action to increase the defender’s salary and release clause – the latter up to £42.9m.

One might imagine that the Reds’ need for a holding midfielder will take priority, of course, if the draw against Chelsea was any indication.

Even with the boost beyond the £40m mark, Liverpool would surely have to consider such a fee attainable in their search for a left-footed centre-half.

With £111m in the transfer kitty, just under £70m to spend on a replacement for Fabinho should surely be enough to land us a suitable target.

The difficulty now, of course, is that clubs across Europe in possession of any option previously linked with a move to Merseyside – think Florentino Luis, Cheick Doucoure, Youssouf Fofana, and so on – will no doubt react accordingly by raising their prices in line with our demand.

It’s the price we have paid for our ambitious move for Moises Caicedo. Though, we shouldn’t let that deter us now in light of the potentially vast damage that could be caused without investing in a number six.

A defender, whether it be Inacio or another, can wait.

