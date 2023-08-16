‘Player is open to the move’ – Liverpool fans told to keep an eye on Bundesliga ace

Ben Jacobs has reminded Liverpool fans to keep an eye on Ryan Gravenberch ahead of the end of the summer transfer window.

The Dutchman reportedly remains a ‘long-standing target’, with the CBS Sports journalist noting that the midfielder ‘is open to the move’.

“Chelsea are also on the brink of signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton, another Liverpool target,” the reporter exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“As a result I expect Liverpool to be busy between now and when the window shuts. Real Madrid don’t want to sell Aurelien Tchouameni, and the player doesn’t want to leave, so I don’t see too much substance in those links.

“Andre is another possibility at Fluminense, but the Brazilian club have always hoped to keep hold of him until 2024.

“Ryan Gravenberch at Bayern is a long-standing target as well. The player is open to the move. It’s just a case of whether Bayern will sell.”

It remains to be seen whether the Bavarian giants would be prepared to sanction the exit of such a highly-rated talent.

With minutes so hard to come by for the Ajax man, and Bayern having only strengthened their midfield department this summer (with a No.6 also a priority item on Thomas Tuchel’s list), it’s difficult to see where the opportunities will come for Gravenberch this term.

We have, admittedly, since made efforts to bolster our own midfield department with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, and it would appear that Cheick Doucoure of Crystal Palace has been lined up as our third addition.

Still, one might expect there will be comparatively more opportunities in Merseyside for a young player with a bright future as opposed to more of the status quo in Germany.

