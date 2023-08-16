Transfer news journo says Liverpool now tailing Man Utd target they’ve yet to bid for

Liverpool are now understood to have ‘reactivated their pursuit’ of Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

This comes courtesy of an X update from Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna, with the reporter claiming that talks are currently taking place with the 21-year-old’s camp.

🚨EXCL: 🔴🇳🇱 #Bundesliga | ◉ Liverpool have reactivated their pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch this week. The player is open to a move to England. Talks ongoing with his entourage. ◉ The Bayern midfielder is still on Manchester United's list, although no offer has yet been made.… pic.twitter.com/HWkKguSyKO — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 16, 2023

This comes amid a fresh move for Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure following failed attempts to first land Moises Caicedo and then Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Being a player Jurgen Klopp is said to hugely admire, not to mention possessing vast amounts of potential that have yet to be realised at Bayern Munich, the conditions are arguably ripe for us to swoop in and potentially transform the Dutchman’s career.

Gravenberch has previously admitted a preference to stay put and prove his worth in Bavaria, though with no minutes accumulated in the Super Cup defeat to RB Leizpig and Thomas Tuchel’s men showing a keen interest in further expanding their midfield department, one must question exactly how much game-time he’ll be getting in Germany.

Another switch to a completely different league, of course, will undoubtedly pose its own challenges, and the situation has evolved since the start of the window prior to our acquisition of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

That said, it seems as if the midfielder would have an actual clean slate to work from under Jurgen Klopp were he to take another chance on his career.

