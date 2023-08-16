Liverpool keeping two midfielders in mind as personal terms no issue for Doucoure – Delaney

Liverpool have been reassured that Cheick Doucoure wants to come to Anfield and that personal terms would not be an issue to secure.

Miguel Delaney added for the Independent that the Reds are also keeping in mind Khephren Thuram and Joao Palhinha, though the Crystal Palace man is deemed the ‘more viable option’ of the trio at this moment.

The reporter had also claimed that the Merseysiders could snap up the Malian for a relatively cut-price fee: “Doucoure’s final price could come in at under £60 million, although Palace are wary of losing too many players this summer.”

It seems that we’ve almost come full circle with the names now being linked to a move to L4 this summer, particularly as far as Manu Kone and Nice’s midfield operator are concerned!

Make no mistake, however. Doucoure would, judging by the statistics associated with his time in Ligue 1 and England the prior term, appear to be a more than snug fit for the ‘progressive destroyer’ profile Liverpool have held in mind.

If we could hit around the £60m mark for the 23-year-old too, that should leave us more than enough room to complete any further business before the window shuts at 11pm on 1st September.

