Klopp told monster duel-winning midfielder with creative streak ‘wants to go to Liverpool’

Cheick Doucoure could be departing Crystal Palace in the near future if one reporter’s update on X is to be believed.

BBC Sport contributor and Stretty News editor Dale O’Donnell popped onto the platform for a rare bit of news about Liverpool’s transfer exploits, noting that the former Ligue 1 star has now decided that Anfield is his ideal next destination.

For what it’s worth, I’ve heard that Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure wants to go to Liverpool. Don’t shoot the messenger. Can’t be too sure with Chelsea hijacking deals left, right and centre. — Dale O'Donnell (@ODonnellDale) August 16, 2023

Judging by a quick glance at his stats across two different campaigns with Lens and Crystal Palace, as shared on X by stats guru @SawkurGod, the Reds could land themselves quite the versatile midfielder.

A tale of two seasons. Cheick Doucouré has had two notably different roles for Lens and Crystal Palace. In 21/22, he lit up Ligue 1 with his efficient passing + box-to-box engine. 22/23 saw him deployed exclusively as a holding midfielder, magnifying his defensive work.#LFC pic.twitter.com/RYdny4Rnei — Evan (@SawkurGod) August 16, 2023

Signing a ‘progressive destroyer’ has been at the very top of our wishlist for quite some time, and with the 23-year-old’s ability to both progress the ball, manage possession well and disrupt opposition attacks, it would seem that we’ve hit upon our ideal next signing.

Failed attempts to land either Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo aside, Doucoure shouldn’t be considered a third-choice option if he’s able to replicate stats accumulated across the U.K. and continental Europe.

It’s fair to say that, now that Liverpool’s £111m transfer kitty is public knowledge, Palace will more than likely demand a hefty fee before allowing any interested party to prise him away from Selhurst Park.

That said, the Malian does appear to be more than worth the commitment.

