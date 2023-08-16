Not Schmadtke: Who will now decide Liverpool’s next midfield signing as Romano drops transfer claim

Internal talks taking place at Liverpool following failed moves for Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, with Jurgen Klopp set to decide on the midfielder the club will sign ‘in the coming weeks’.

Fabrizio Romano shared that the Merseysiders are not panicking over options quite yet despite the window being set to draw to a close in just over two weeks.

“They feel that now is not to time to panic but to find the right player,” the Italian transfer expert informed GiveMeSport. “Also, there is an internal discussion ongoing as Jurgen Klopp is going to decide who is the midfielder he wants to sign now in the coming weeks. For sure, there will be a signing.”

Questions are sure to be raised over the Premier League outfit’s efforts thus far given how unclear Jorg Schmadtke’s current role is at the club – especially after it emerged that Billy Hogan had taken point on a move for the former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder.

READ MORE: Four clubs watching Liverpool target; Reds can beat them all with £42.9m bid right now – report

READ MORE: ‘Said this all summer’ – Transfer journo now claims Liverpool target ‘wants out’ amid Anfield interest

The remaining options in the market may be dwindling, though one might feel inclined to argue that there is still enough of a variety available to pick from between now and 1st September.

Hopefully, with Klopp now leading the charge for a number six, a greater sense of urgency will be infused into our search ahead of the upcoming meeting with Bournemouth on Saturday.

With the absolute greatest respect to the Cherries, a home clash against Andoni Iraola’s men should be ending with three points to the hosts, so we can perhaps survive without replacing Fabinho until the following week.

There can be no further delays, however, prior to the visit to St. James’ Park the next week, which will most certainly be a challenging test to undertake without a natural number six.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 1 Review 🤩: Luis Diaz starting as he means to go on? Forget Haaland… Isak the man to watch?