After Lavia: Sky Germany reporter shares exciting transfer news for Liverpool fans

Liverpool could yet have a free run at a reported defensive midfield target this summer following one reporter’s update.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg posted on X to refute suggestions that Bayern Munich are also keen on PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare.

Been told again: #Sangaré is NO transfer target for FC Bayern this window! No negotiations. @SkySportDE 🇨🇮 https://t.co/OI5Tj7EJqA — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 15, 2023

The 25-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a switch to Anfield, though it remains to be seen whether he tops the list of the club’s remaining available options on the shortlist.

With a release clause of £32.3m, it could make a great deal of sense to trigger our third release clause of the summer and fast-track the player’s arrival at a time when a number six is desperately needed.

The key for Liverpool will be consistency at this stage following failed moves for both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

We can’t blame the club for aiming high at risk of looking silly in the market, as we do now following the latter’s decision to join the Ecuadorian at Stamford Bridge.

Though we’d hope our next option in the market will be pursued with a level of singular focus that doesn’t halt at the sight of an asking price several million pounds above what we’d have initially been prepared to fork out.

The time for compromise is surely running out.

