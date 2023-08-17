‘Medical tests booked’ – Liverpool’s next summer signing looks imminent after Romano update

Liverpool are potentially set to complete their third signing of the summer in the near future after booking medical tests for Thursday.

Fabrizio Romano reported on X that Wataru Endo looks set to join from Stuttgart for £15.3m after having agreed personal terms with Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Wataru Endō to Liverpool, here we go! Medical tests booked on Thursday for Japanese midfielder who’s joining from Stuttgard for €18m fee 🚨🔴🇯🇵 #LFC Personal terms agreed in few hours as Endō asked as Stuttgart captain to leave & follow his dream. Exclusive story, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/AYZ2bKuauP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2023

The Reds are understood to remain keen on the prospect of landing another holding midfielder in the current window, whilst a left-sided centre-half is also a priority.

READ MORE: Anfield now set to welcome significant change for 2023/24 season

READ MORE: Transfer news journo says Liverpool now tailing Man Utd target they’ve yet to bid for

There will be many an online fan keen to bash this piece of business as nonsensical – indeed, much of the focus on social media has been on the player’s age, with many seemingly forgetting just how old James Milner was when the Yorkshireman transferred over from Manchester.

Statistically, it seems we’ll have very little to worry about with an experienced Bundesliga operator that has excelled in defensive metrics.

Able to play as a number six and a centre-half, the Japanese international seems set to fulfil an important role in the squad ahead of the remainder of the campaign.

Provided we go on to make add further reinforcements to the side, it’s a transfer we completely support.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 1 Review 🤩: Luis Diaz starting as he means to go on? Forget Haaland… Isak the man to watch?