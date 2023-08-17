Liverpool target now ‘given permission’ to fly over for his medical – Sky Sports

Stuttgart have reportedly handed Wataru Endo permission to undergo a medical in Liverpool today.

The Reds moved quickly to arrange a deal with the German outfit amid an ongoing search for midfield reinforcements in the summer window.

“Stuttgart, we are being told, have given permission for Wataru Endu to have his medical (moved quite quickly this one) at Liverpool later on today,” reporters spoke on Sky Sports News’ morning show.

Furthermore, it’s understood that the fee could rise to ‘just over’ £21m for the Japanese international, should a move be completed

After being burnt twice in as many days over the pursuit of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia – now both Chelsea-bound – it’s refreshing to see the club returning to its roots and moving quietly behind the scenes to arrange a transfer with as little fuss and fanfare as possible.

With a clash upcoming against Bournemouth on Saturday, we’ll need to see a medical fully completed and the player registered before Friday afternoon if fans are to catch a look at our potential latest signing at Anfield.

It’s a fee, too, that allows us to still be flexible in the market regarding our search for a top-quality holding midfielder, with Cheick Doucoure perhaps most seriously touted to fill that role for potentially £60m.

