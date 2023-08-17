After Endo: Liverpool could soon snap up fourth summer signing ‘Klopp never gave up’ on – report

Wataru Endo, pending a medical, looks like something of a done deal at Liverpool, with the player having been granted permission to fly over to complete the necessary checks on Merseyside.

Meanwhile, the club has apparently been hard at work pushing for other targets across Europe – most notably as far as the Bundesliga is concerned, for Ryan Gravenberch.

Bayern Munich insider Christian Falk commented on the matter with a post on X, noting that the Reds will now go again for the unsettled midfielder, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly still very keen on the transfer.

TRUE✅ Liverpool will Start another try for Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch. Jürgen Klopp never gave up this Transfer #EnglischeWoche pic.twitter.com/eaUg3ux4K9 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 16, 2023

One might imagine the Dutchman will occupy a rung below a top-quality holding midfielder, however, given the obvious need Jorg Schmadtke and Co. will surely have been tasked with fulfilling before the window draws to a close on 1st September.

READ MORE: Liverpool target now ‘given permission’ to fly over for his medical – Sky Sports

READ MORE: Six pundits all agree Liverpool are about to make very ‘smart’ transfer move

What next for Liverpool this summer?

Cheick Doucoure, Florentino Luis, Youssouf Fofana, and Sofyan Amrabat are among the names on the table, with us thought to be stepping up our interest in the former in the hope of arranging a deal under the £60m mark.

That figure is destined to rise as the days roll by, especially should Chelsea manage to complete a deal for teammate Michael Olise as expected.

At the very least, we’ll have some reasonable backup in the number six role come our upcoming clash with Bournemouth.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 1 Review 🤩: Luis Diaz starting as he means to go on? Forget Haaland… Isak the man to watch?